Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 156,456 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 156,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 350,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

