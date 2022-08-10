Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 67,190 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BC opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

