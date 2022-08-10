Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 273,092 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,092 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $171.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.