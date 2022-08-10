Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 67,482 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,677 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 67,482 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

