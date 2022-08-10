Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 70,645 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,645 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

