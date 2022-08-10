Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $5.62 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

