Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rallybio Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $330.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). As a group, research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rallybio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,989,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.