RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.71.

Shares of ROLL opened at $243.79 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

