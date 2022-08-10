Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $29.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 21,728 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $777.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.