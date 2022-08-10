Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $29.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 21,728 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $777.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

