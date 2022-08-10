Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REG. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

