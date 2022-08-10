Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

