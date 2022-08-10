Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,791.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,007 shares in the company, valued at $18,411,179.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 815,100 shares of company stock worth $6,884,335 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

