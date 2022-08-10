Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Lowered to $43.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

RCKY stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.