Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

RMCF stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 10,137 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,586.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

