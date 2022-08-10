Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Model N worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSE MODN opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $964.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

