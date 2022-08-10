Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of StoneX Group worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,909,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,165 shares in the company, valued at $34,909,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneX Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

SNEX opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.99.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.