Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.