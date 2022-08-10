Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,337 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Toro worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Toro by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,709 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Toro by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,762,000 after purchasing an additional 270,803 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 1,385.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 139,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Toro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

