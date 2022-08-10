Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NXRT stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

