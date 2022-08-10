Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

