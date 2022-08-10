Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.14.
Sanofi Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.