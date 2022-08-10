SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 244,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Stock Down 0.6 %
SAP opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $151.48.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
