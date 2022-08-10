Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 119,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 146.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

