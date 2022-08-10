Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

