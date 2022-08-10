Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 945,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

