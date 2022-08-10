Sicart Associates LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

