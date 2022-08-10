Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $22,430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $7,546,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

SBNY opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

