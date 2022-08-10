Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $23.19. Signify Health shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 64,850 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

