Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,188.3% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

NYSE SI opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.58. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

