SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.