SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SLM were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 7.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

