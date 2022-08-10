Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 627.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.