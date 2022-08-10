Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

