Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sony Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

