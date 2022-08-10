Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the airline’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.