SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.