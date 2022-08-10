SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,571,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 267,357.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 374,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 58,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of XRT opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

