Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $12.36 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,598 shares of company stock worth $1,177,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

