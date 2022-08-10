Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

