State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,964 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 54.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 246.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentex Trading Down 1.9 %

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.