State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DraftKings by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in DraftKings by 60.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.7% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

