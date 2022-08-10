State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of ITT worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 62.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.