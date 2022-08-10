State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 893,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,877,000 after purchasing an additional 176,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

