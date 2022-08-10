State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,118.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after acquiring an additional 560,593 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after acquiring an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,620,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after buying an additional 244,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $136.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.