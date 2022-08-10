State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $8.53 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.