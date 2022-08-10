State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $7.51 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NYSE:DINO opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

