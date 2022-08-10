State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 120 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Paylocity by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

PCTY stock opened at $261.12 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.49 and its 200-day moving average is $192.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

