State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,720 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,481,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:ARES opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

