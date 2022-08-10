State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,875 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.