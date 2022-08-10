State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Donaldson worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Donaldson by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Donaldson by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

