State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of New York Times worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 698.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

NYSE:NYT opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

